New Edubiase MP supports vocational training in constituency

By Richard Kusi

New Edubiase (Ash), Oct. 6, GNA – Mr Adams Abdul Salam, Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, has presented sewing machines to some youth in the area to support their vocational training.

He also presented sets of jerseys and mower to the youth of Odumasi, Ataase and Adansi Praso to support football development in the communities.

Mr Oheneba Kobina Annor, New Edubiase constituency chairman of the NDC, who presented the items on behalf of the MP, said the gesture was to help the youth receive vocational training to equip themselves with employable skills for their future.

This, according to him, would help reduce the unemployment situation in the area.

Mr Annor said the MP was committed to providing the needed support to empower the youth in the area with the necessary skills to be economically independent and contribute to the development of the country.

