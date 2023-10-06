Narayana Support System to give awards to deserving teachers in Nkwanta South

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct 6, GNA – Mr Narayana Osei Nyarko, Executive Director of Narayana Support System, an Accra-based non-government organisation has congratulated teachers for their contributions towards national development and the lives of individuals in the country.

According to him, teachers were a special kind of people who needed special attention, in terms of their living conditions.

Mr Nyarko, speaking with the Ghana News Agency on this year’s Teachers Day celebration on the theme “The Teachers We Need for the Education we Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage,.” said it so worrying to see the kind of treatment given to teachers.

“Meanwhile, in every profession there is a teacher,” she observed.

He said for these reasons, an award scheme has been launched by Narayana Support System to recognise teachers in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region to appreciate some deserving teachers for their contributions towards the development of the Municipality.

This is the second edition of the awards scheme; and it is slated for October 26, 2023.

He, however, called on the government to consider teachers first in all its policies.

“It is so disturbing that if you ask a student what he or she would like to do in future, no child is willing to be a teacher because of how teachers are being treated.

“Let’s give teachers better treatment like other professions because the development of our dear nation lies in the education sector,” he said.

GNA

