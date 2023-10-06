KNUST, industry forge strategic partnership for economic transformation

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 6, GNA – The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is forging strategic partnerships with the industrial sector to strengthen research and technological advancement.

Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor, said the ultimate goal was to drive economic transformation through empirical scientific research and innovations.

“It has become imperative for academia to align its research, teaching and learning approach with industry expectations as the nation strives to address her development challenges,” she noted.

Prof. Mrs. Dickson was addressing the opening session of the 10th KNUST Summer School, in Kumasi.

The four-day event is being held on the theme: “Academia-Industry Partnership for National Development.”

The sub-themes include deepening skills sets for academia-industry linkage, developing industry-ready graduates through effective partnership and creating the needed academia-industry environment through support systems.

Prof. Mrs. Dickson pointed out that, the University periodically reviewed its activities with the aim of responding adequately to the concerns of its stakeholders.

“Even though the University over the years has engaged industry players for their inputs and through mandatory industrial /vocational attachments, this year’s Summer School offers us an opportunity to deepen this engagement.

Our teaching and learning processes must have the objective of being fit for purpose, especially from the perspective of industry for socio-economic development and growth,” she stressed.

Prof. Jerry John Kponyo of the KNUST Quality Assurance and Planning Office explained that the Summer School aimed to take a critical look at the topical issues in the academia-industry partnership.

This collaboration when nurtured, could lead to symbiotic relationships where both sectors mutually benefit and thrive, he said.

