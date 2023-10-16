Multiparty democracy is not good for developing economies – Prince Mba

Accra, Oct 16, GNA – Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a human rights organisation has stated that multi-party democracy is not good enough for the developing economics.

He said: “The cut and paste political system of multiparty democracy is detrimental to rapid development in Africa and many other developing economies throughout the world”.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday in Accra, he said “the winning party sees its victory as exclusive rewards for its preferred and privileged members, while the opposition uses all possible means to undermine, destroy and collude with anti-government saboteurs to sabotage development”.

He said power had now become “a fat cow for the competing parties.

“No opposition party prays for the successful implementation of the ruling government’s policies. The government therefore deals with the opposition parties as enemies needed to be eliminated at all costs”.

Mr Mba said there was the need to blend the traditional concept of leadership whereby all various representatives were elected like what was done at the District Assembly level.

That, he said the representatives would choose the President or Prime minister or whatever was applicable.

“Until, we do away with multi-party democracy, the military will always be hovering around with cronies in the opposition to strike.

“Throughout all African countries, the story is the same and a great impediment to overall development”.

GNA

