MTN Supports Elluo festival with cash, drinks and airtime

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Oct.27, GNA – Telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has donated a cheque for GhC10,000 assorted drink hampers and GHc1000 worth of call cards in support of the 2023 Elluo Festival celebrated by the Chiefs and People of Wiawso Traditional Area in the Western North Region.

This year’s Elluo Festival is on the theme “Ensuring Proactive Socio -Economic Development in Sefwi-Wiawso Traditional Area, The Role of Traditional Leaders.”

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the senior Manager Southwest Business District of MTN said the company was supporting 40 traditional councils this year including the Wiawso traditional council.

He said the celebration of festivals were a major source of enhancing development and unity in communities and promised that MTN would continue to support the celebration of the festival to deepen the cordial relations between the company and the traditional councils.

He said MTN would set up centres at vantage points to provide distinct customer experience during the celebration and help customers to link up their SIM with their Ghana Cards and register new entrants as well.

Mr Nyarko advised customers to keep their PIN codes safe and ensure they provided security to their wallet and also encouraged them to use the Ayoba APP.

Nana Elluo Panin, Gyedomhene of the Traditional council and member of the planning committee thanked MTN Ghana for their continued support.

