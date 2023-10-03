MTN Ghana donates to Gbewaa Palace to support Damba Festival

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Yendi (N/R), Oct 03, GNA – MTN Ghana has presented a cheque for GH₵15,000.00, GH₵1,000 worth of airtime and assorted drinks to the Dagbon Traditional Council towards this year’s Damba Festival.

The items were presented to Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon on Monday at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

MTN Ghana, in addition to the donation, has also supported the traditional authorities to organise inter-community gala, a grand durbar as well as other social activities.

The Damba Festival is an annual ancestral tradition celebrated by the Chief and people of Dagbon and other ethnic groups believed to be descendants of Naa Gbewaa. It is mostly climaxed with fire dance in all Dagbon communities where the people gather to display, using fire and other fire related ancenaries and an opportunity to adore chieftaincy and showcase the northern heritage.

This year’s celebration is a week-long one scheduled to end on October 04.

Mr Kwami Aseye Akude, Northern Regional Branches Manager of MTN Ghana, speaking during the presentation, said MTN Ghana has had long-standing relations with the Dagbon Kingdom, adding that the donation was to deepen the relationship.

He noted that MTN Ghana had endeavoured to support many traditional authorities each year across the country to keep the African identity alive.

He said, “As an African company, we believe in African values and heritage, hence placing importance on festivals and acknowledging that they define us.”

To provide customer experience during the celebration, MTN Ghana has set up centres at vantage points in the Yendi township to enhance services.

Ya-Na Abukari (II) expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for supporting the Damba Festival as well as its continuous support over the years.

He said the donation would minimise the pressure on the Gbewaa Palace in further preparations towards the festival, adding the Palace looked forward to more of such gestures.

GNA

