GAF storms Accra with HD+ Kids Armwrestling Season II finals

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – The finals of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling season II was held at the GNAT Hall on Saturday with some thrilling and exciting display from the various pullers ad they battled for glory.

With 3,000 cedis cash prize at stake for the winners, it was yet another intense battle among participants who were eager to contend for supremacy in the various bodyweight categories for both boys and girls.

The Bono Region, Greater Accra Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, and Western Region were represented by students from Junior and Senior High Schools who were full of energy from the blast of officials to the end.

The charged auditorium and chants by participating schools built the confidence of the pullers as they displayed brilliantly to sail through easily.

The competition gave the technical team a challenging time in scouting for the best from the lot.

Rachael Lankai from Sacred Heart School emerged as the winner in the girls lightweight division followed by Mabel Yeboah from Ebenezer Senior High School while Adelaide Amoah from Bedo Addo School finished third.

In the boys category, Charles Cobbina from Holy Trinity School came tops after pinning Sylvester Otoo from Methodist Senior High. Leornard Tetteh from Lovia Junior finished third.

Blessed Abeka Nunoo, reigning African Champion and student from Osu Salem was crowned the winner in the girls middleweight category followed by Naa Korkor Ackah from 32 Community while Evelyn Stevens from Nanka Bruce School finished third position.

Joseph Tabel from Methodist Anglican School emerged winner in the boy’s middleweight group followed by Steven Benin from Holy Trinity School with Desmond Mensah from Bishop JHS respectively.

The female heavyweight division had a tight battle as Mariam Yussif from St Louis carried the day, followed by Naa Ayorkor Quaye from Aburi Girls while Mary-Ann Abagale also from St Louis came third.

Oliver Adams from KNUST Senior high also cemented his position in the boy’s heavyweight division to emerge victorious.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation speaking at the event expressed his excitement having invested in the sport at the youth level over the years.

He noted that the federation was still unearthing young talents who would represent Ghana at the 13th Africa Games, and the World Armwrestling Championship which Ghana would be hosting.

Mr. Asibey said GAF would win lots of medals for Ghana at the Africa Games next year, which was being worked upon.

He thanked SES HD+ and other partners for their continuous support in the growth of Armwrestling on the continent.

The event was powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation with sponsorship from SES HD Plus Ghana Limited and supported by Twullium Industries, TT Brothers, 442Media Production and BlynkxliveGH.

It is also supported by Joy Prime, GhOne TV, GNTV Junior, Woezor TV and Asempa FM.

