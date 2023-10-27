Minute’s silence to be observed at match centres in honour of late Ga Manye

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that a minute’s silence will be observed at various league centres in honour of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

All matches in betPawa Premier League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and MTN FA Cup matches are expected to heed this directive.

“The Ga Traditional Council announced that the funeral and burial of the Paramount Queen Mother of the Ga State would take place on Saturday, October 28, 2023. “Businesses were to be closed only on Saturday, October 28, per directives from the Ga Traditional Council.

“May the Soul of the late First Lady of the Ga State Rest in Peace,” a statement on GFA’s website said.

The late Queen Mother of the Ga State passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 88. GNA

