GPL Wk 7: Wounded Hearts target Gold Stars scalp, Kotoko host Bechem UnitedBy Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League continues to generate relentless excitement with 100 goals scored after 52 matches played thus far.

The league enters week seven with some interesting fixtures, including Accra Hearts of Oak’s trip to Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday.

The Phobians have had a lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign, as they are now second from bottom with only five points and only scored one goal.

The pressure continues to pile up on coach Martinus Koopman, who, after last week’s draw, expressed his frustration with the attacking prowess, and the task will get even more difficult against Bibiani Gold Stars.

But the good news for Hearts of Oak fans is that they have not lost a Premier League encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko, after last week’s heartbreaking stoppage time equaliser that denied them maximum points against Nations FC, will host Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors look to have found their scoring rhythm in the last few matches and would be favourites against the Hunters, a side they have never lost to at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC, who are on top of the league with 10 points, faces a stern task when they face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Nsoatreman FC were the only side to secure maximum points at Golden City Park last season, and they would look to replicate the same performance against Berekum Chelsea.

Bofoakwa Tano, who are still unbeaten after week six, look to extend their record against Accra Lions, who have a bad record on the road.

Accra Lions are winless in their last 10 away games and are one of two sides to have conceded the most goals (10), with the other team being RTU.

Defending league champions Medeama, after their midweek triumph over Nations FC in their outstanding match, would aim to start a winning streak against Samartex at home.

The ‘Mauve and Yellow’ side, who would begin their CAF Champion League group stage campaign in the coming weeks, would be looking to get more points on the board after their difficult start in the league.

Fixtures for week 7:

Bofoakwa Tano vs. Accra Lions (Friday)

Bibiani Gold Stars vs. Hearts of Oak (Saturday)

Great Olympics vs. Nations (Saturday)

Asante Kotoko vs. Bechem United (Sunday)

Legon Cities vs. Dreams (Sunday)

Berekum Chelsea vs. Nsoatreman (Sunday)

Medeama vs. Samartex (Sunday)

Heart of Lions vs. Karela United (Sunday)

RTU vs. Aduana Stars (Sunday)

GNA

