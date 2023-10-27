Army Ladies’ Adama Alhassan target Women’s Premier League title

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Army Ladies’ sensational player Adama Alhassan says her team is battle-ready to conquer the rest of the teams to clinch the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

This season’s Women’s Premier League is set to commence on Saturday, October 28 with 20 clubs divided into Sothern and Northern Zone chasing for the ultimate.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Alhassan, who helped Army Ladies to clinch their maiden Women’s Premier Super Cup title said the team is ready to win the league and represent Ghana in Africa.

“It is a dream to win the league and qualify for Africa. We will be glad to get to Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies, and with the help of the technical team and the playing body, I believe we will get there,” she said.

Army Ladies will begin their search for glory when they play guests to Police Ladies in match-day one of the Women’s Premier League.

She said that football is played on the pitch, hence her team would not lose sight of beating Police Ladies to commence their campaign on a bright note.

Alhassan, the Black Queens defender said, “Thank God my teammates are fit and ready for the league. Everything is fine with training, and we remain focused on the task ahead. The match is played on the field, and we go out for nothing than a win against Police ladies.”

