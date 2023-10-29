Massive turnout at YOLO season seven premiere

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – The premiere of season seven of Ghana’s most popular television series, ‘You Only Live Once’ (YOLO), witnessed an impressive turnout last Saturday at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra.

Audiences were left spellbound by the intricacies that unfolded in the first episode of season seven, especially with the inclusion of new cast members.

Past seasons of the YOLO have sensitised viewers on issues such as unprotected sex and its consequences, condom use, rape, parent-teen relationships, personal hygiene, and peer pressure, among others.

The season puts a special focus on disability inclusion and HIV self-testing services to enable young people to make the right life choices.

Mr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service, said in his address to the audience that the YOLO platform has become a vehicle for conveying positive messages to help youth make good choices.

“This incredible turnout signifies the impact YOLO has had on our society. I want to thank our partners for their collaboration, and their dedication to the betterment of GHS will not go unnoticed.

“We here to reaffirm our commitment to the wellness and prosperity of all Ghanaians. YOLO has become a symbol of our shared dedication to addressing critical issues affecting our youth. It has been instrumental in raising awareness about vital topics in society,” he said.

Mr. George Best, a physically challenged person who featured in this season’s series, expressed gratitude to the producers and partners of the programme for the opportunity to showcase his talent.

He also stated that this would inspire other persons with disabilities to pursue their dreams, a clear statement that they are still part of society.

YOLO, which is a sequel to ‘Things We Do For Love’ is produced by Farmhouse Production, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service, the Ghana Education Service, and the National Population Council, among others.

Episodes of season seven would be available on the Farmhouse Movie App and YouTube Channel.

GNA

