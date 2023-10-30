Malta Guinness WPL: Tactical Kumasi Sports Academy triumph over Pearlpia Ladies

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Kumasi Sports Academy (KUSA) recorded a 2-1 victory over Pearlpia Ladies to begin their 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign on a fantastic note.

Returnees KUSA announced their presence to the Malta Guinness WPL with a win.

It was an electrified game with both teams seeking to draw first blood, but it was the homers who appeared the better side with their dominance on the pitch.

KUSA put a lot of pressure on the visitors as they were eager to clinch the maximum points in their league opener.

It was KUSA’s Gertrude Amoafo who put the home team ahead after capitalizing on a blunder to punish their guests in the 2nd minute.

This energized the hosts to add more goals but Pealpia Ladies managed to prevent conceding another before the first half ended.

Back from the break, the two coaches introduced new players into the game in their bid to walk away with their first win in the league.

Pearlpia ladies were dominant in the early minutes of the second half but lacked clinical finishers to find the back of the net.

In their attempt to draw level, Ruth Gyamfi doubled the lead for KUSA with a stunning free-kick in the 52nd minute, however, the visitors reduced the deficit after Faiza Abdul Rashid tapped home with nine minutes to regulation time.

Pearlpia Ladies, in the dying minutes of the match, fought hard to pull parity but KUSA was resolute in defense to walk away with the maximum points.

Gyamfi of KUSA was named the NASCO MVP for her impressive performance that led to her side’s win.

GNA

