GAMP to launch schools support challenge tomorrow

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – An annual national schools support challenge programme dubbed “Ghana Alma Mater Programme” (GAMP) will be launched tomorrow for past students of Second Cycle Schools in the country to compete in supporting their alma mater.

GAMP, with the support and approval of the Ghana Education Service, Ghana TVET Service, the Association of Principals of Technical Institutes and the Conference of Assisted Senior High Schools-Ghana, aims at offering old students a compelling platform that broadly and competively pools their financial contributions towards meeting their development support desires to their former schools, Togbe Dzidoah I, National Coordinator, GAMP, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said the Programme was expected to rally the several millions of old students to contribute their “widow’s mites” in support of the development of their former schools.

The duration for the support challenge will be for six weeks every programme year with the 2023 season being the maiden edition.

It will run up to the 14th of December, 2023.

The Coordinator said aside the contributions of old students for the uptake of projects in their former schools, GAMP also had a performance-based prize scheme with category prizes from the national to the regional levels.

He said the GAMP platform would be hosted on Chango, an all- new crowd-funding platform, that provided unique donation links and guided prompts that would enable old students to make contributions into their school specific programme wallets.

Togbe Dzidoa said contributions for each school would be seen in real time as they were made on the school specific interfaces throughout the contest with details of name, year of completion and the amounts contributed by every old student, who contributed to his or her school.

The amount contributed for each school will be credited into approved old students accounts after each season, for the uptake of projects by the Associations in their former schools.

The highest supported schools across the categories will be honoured as top performers each season in their categories at both regional and national levels; whereas, the overall highest supported school across the categories and the highest individual contributor will be declared as the Alma Mater School of the Year and the Alma Mater Personality of the Year respectively every programme season.

The Coordinator said there would be an annual school-based GAMP expenditure accounts from the individual Associations, which would be submitted to the GAMP Secretariat through the schools to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of programme funds.

He said a GAMP Impact Documentary would be used to assess the impact of the Programme every season.

GNA

