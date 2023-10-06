Mahama mourns ET Mensah and Sidney Laryea

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct. 06, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has directed that the Party’s flags fly at half-mast to mourn the passing of Mr Enoch Teye Mensah and Dr Sidney Laryea.

The former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “Very sad to lose two stalwarts of our great party, Hon. ET Mensah and Dr Sidney Laryea. Both played key roles in shaping the solid rock our party was built on and anchored today.”

He noted that while ET was our first National Youth Organiser, Dr Laryea served as the party’s first National Treasurer.

“They made their mark, and we wish them peaceful rest in the Lord,” Mr Mahama said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to both bereaved families,” he added.

GNA

