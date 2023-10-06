Leading Ladies’ Network empower young women at Girls’ Governance Camp 2023

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Oct 06, GNA – Leading Ladies’ Network (LLN) has hosted its annual Girls’ Governance Camp, an impactful initiative that ignites the passion of young girls for careers in public service, politics, and lifelong civic engagement.

A statement signed by Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, Founder of LLN and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, on Friday said the camp provided comprehensive education on governance, political processes, and empowered participants to be engaged citizens.

The four-day camp, held from Tuesday, September 26 to Friday, September 29 at the Girl Guide’s Retreat Center in Achimota, Ghana, brought together girls aged 16-18 years from the Ga North, Ga South, and Tema West Constituencies in Ghana.

It said, a significant highlight of the camp was the visit to the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, where Madam Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC and her team trained the beneficiaries on the importance of voting, and provided a simulation exercise that provided the young women with first and knowledge on how to cast their ballots ahead of the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

According to the statement, the experience enriched the youths understanding of the vital role that elections played in Ghana’s democratic process.

It, therefore explained why the EC of Ghana welcomed the group to its premises, by quoting Madam Mensa as saying, “I see myself in these young girls. I know the importance of role models to inspire young girls to dream big. The Commission also sees it as an important duty to educate the young ones on the importance of voting. Many of the beneficiaries will be voting for the first time in 2024, so to prepare them adequately is within our mandate. We thank Leading Ladies’ Network for choosing us.”

In partnership with the Media Foundation for West Africa, the statement noted that participants also learnt how to detect misinformation and use social media responsibly, essential skills in the lead-up to Ghana’s 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

It cited Madam Betty Mould-Iddrissu, Ghana’s first female former Attorney-General, Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the first female presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Madam Akosua Manu the Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA) as other inspirational speakers at the Girls Governance Camp.

It said each speaker shared their unique public service experiences, that motivated the girls to aspire to leadership roles and make a difference in their communities.

“The Girls’ Governance Camp 2023 created a profound impact, instilling knowledge, confidence, and a strong sense of civic responsibility in the participants,” it added.

Speaking about the significance of the camp, Madam Yawa Hansen-Quao, Founder of LLN said: “Leading Ladies’ Network is honored to have hosted the 2023 Girls Governance Camp in Ghana. What started off as my Eisenhower Fellowships project in 2016 has grown into an impactful initiative that helps whet the appetite of young girls for careers in public service, politics, and lifelong civic engagement.

“The camp not only imparted essential skills but also sparked inspiration and forged invaluable connections among the attendees. I am overjoyed by the success of this initiative and thankful for all the partners that have joined us along the way.”

She said the Girls’ Governance Camp was a testament to Leading Ladies’ Network’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of women leaders with the aim of expanding the camp’s reach, transforming it into a pan-African initiative in alignment with LLN’s mission to build a future where every girl’s potential was realised.

