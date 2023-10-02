Limited registration deadline: Long queues surface in Ho

By Team-Volta/Oti

Ho, Oct. 02, GNA – Long queues have surfaced at the Ho Municipal Electoral Commission offices, the venue for the limited registration on the final day of the exercise.

Under less than three hours to the deadline of the registration exercise, a lot of applicants are rushing to the venue to register.

The Ghana News Agency’s monitoring team saw virtually no queue at the registration centre on Sunday, but the situation had taken a different turn on Monday.

Applicants from the Ho Technical University, School of Hygiene and the community were seen in their numbers at the centre to participate in the exercise.

Some of the applicants, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said, they decided to come on the last day, because they were occupied with other activities which did not allow them to enroll until now.

The situation at the Dambai centre, where the exercise is taking place in the Krachi East Municipality, showed low turnout as the registration draws to a close Monday.

The exercise is meant to capture those who could not register their names for the last exercise and those who have just turned 18- years after 2020 general elections.

A visit by GNA to the District Office in Dambai, saw few registrants stretching to get their cards.

Agents for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) explained that the low turnout could be the fact that registrants, who formed the 18-years and above were unavailable as the deadline approached.

Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), said the Commission was working tirelessly to ensure that all eligible persons in the Municipality, who show up to register would be captured in the Voter’s register by the close of the exercise.

The situation at Akatsi South was different as over 100 registrants had been queuing as at 1100 hours, when the GNA visited the venue.

A total of 37 newly registered eligible voters had been issued with their cards at the time of the visit.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Akatsi South, said the process had been smooth so far.

The Anloga District registration Centre was also recording a smooth exercise towards the climax, and at 1200 hours, about 50 applicants were waiting to have their turn.

Again, there were no queues at the registration centre at Hohoe but gathered that the numbers had surged at both Kadjebi and Nkwanta as the EC draws the curtain to close the exercise.

The District Offices of the EC promised to clear all registrants in queues before the close of the day.

The agents of political parties, mostly the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are rooting for extension of the exercise.

GNA

