Latvia closes two border crossings with Russia

Riga, Oct. 16, (dpa/GNA) – Latvia has temporarily closed two border crossings in response to Russia’s decision to restrict the entry of Ukrainian citizens to the airport in Moscow and one of its crossings with Latvia, the country’s interior minister said.

Latvia’s Pededze and Vientuli checkpoints “have been successfully closed,” Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis told a Latvian broadcaster on Monday.

Russia announced last week that Ukrainian citizens would only be allowed to enter Russia at two border crossings as of this Monday, namely at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow and the Vientuli checkpoint with Latvia.

Latvia, a European Union and NATO member, then declared that it would close the Pededze and Vientuli checkpoints. Concrete blocks and rolls of barbed wire were erected at both checkpoints, according to a statement.

It was feared that there would be a rush of Ukrainians at the Vientuli crossing hoping to enter Russia via the last land border in the European Union that was still open to them, with the majority trying to reach their Russian-occupied home towns in Ukraine.

Latvia said Russia is attempting to divide the European Union and present tensions on its border.

GNA

