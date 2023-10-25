La Nativity Men’s Fellowship launches anniversary

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Men’s Fellowship of the La Nativity Congregation, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has launched some projects to raise funds to support the activities of the church.

The fellowship would begin with the running of ambulance services within the Greater Accra Region and its environs, which would be extended to the other regions and run a scheme to promote the welfare of members.

Elder Theophilus Nii Ankamafio, the Vice President of the Fellowship, disclosed this at the launch of the 40th Anniversary of the fellowship in Accra.

The celebration, on the theme: “40 Years of Christ-Centred Stewardship – Hope for a Glorious Future, would have activities like health talk, free health screening, music festival, educational trip, breakfast meeting and thanksgiving service.

Elder Ankamafio said the fellowship had impacted many lives, particularly the youth, who must be given the opportunity to participate in decision-making processes towards national development.

GNA

