CJ unable to grant OSP’s request to recuse Justice Edward Twum

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo is unable to accede to the request by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to recuse Justice Edward Twum from all cases involving the OSP pending before him.

“By a letter dated 25 October 2023, the Judicial Secretary informed the Special Prosecutor that the Chief Justice is unable to accede to the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) request for his Lordship Justice Edward Twum to be recused and removed from all cases involving the OSP pending before him,” the OSP said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cases of the OSP involving Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, has been adjourned to Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

This was awaiting the directives of the Chief Justice.

The OSP is in court over the declaration of assets by the former Minister.

The OSP is also before the same court with an application seeking to freeze the accounts of the former Minister for a second time.

The court had earlier on dismissed the OSP’s application on the freezing of the former Ministers assets.

The court held, among others that, the OSP filed the application out of time.

