Ketu North: 2023 Dzodze Deza Festival cancelled

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Dzodze (VR) Oct. 5, GNA – The Central Planning Committee for this year’s ‘Deza’ Festival celebrated by the people of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region have announced the cancellation of this year’s festival.

In a press release signed by Mr Juanson Abayavor, the acting Chairman of the Central Planning Committee (CPC), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the 2023 Dzodze Deza festival had been canceled with immediate effect.

It said the decision followed the directives from the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Ketu North Municipal Assembly through an interim injunction to the festival committee on Wednesday, October 4.

The release also stated that the Deza CPC acknowledged the inconvenience and disappointment the cancellation may cause to the cherished sponsors, vendors, businesses, and the community at large.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement that surrounds this cultural event and share in your disappointment,” it stated.

It, however, explained that it was deemed necessary to oblige, respect, and adhere to the guidance provided by MUSEC and the subsequent injunction order which necessitated the decision.

“In the face of this setback, we wish to emphasis that the Dzodze Deza Durbar ground project will continue despite the festival cancellation.”

The CPC is, however, appealing to all groups and individuals to support the ongoing project at the Durbar ground to enable them to have a great experience for the next festival.

GNA

