Keta FC to play Black Satellites in a friendly match

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 23, GNA – Keta Football Club (FC), a newly formed team in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, has staged a friendly football match against the Black Satellites, Ghana’s national under-twenty side.

The encounter would be part of preparations for next season’s Regional Division Two league.

Dr Elikplim Apetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Club, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was to prepare a formidable team that would compete and make an impact in the regional league.

“The move would also give our players the exposure and opportunity to test the national team.”

He also stated that the aim was to unearth more talents within the region through sports to become good future leaders.

“I believed in the next two or three years we would produce more talents to feed the various national teams in the country.”

Dr Apetorgbor also hinted that Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, the Ghana Football Association President would be a special guest of honour to grace the match.

Keta FC has already played six friendly matches, scored 13 goals and considered nine with three wins and three losses.

The management of the team also urged the general public and all supporters of the club to rally behind them for success.

GNA

