GPL: Nations FC hold Kotoko; Hearts drop points at home

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA – Newly promoted side Nations FC staged a late comeback to secure a point at home in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Asante Kotoko at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nations FC’s Amidou Diarra scored a late penalty in second-half added time to secure a point after Steven Mukwala and Michael Dwamena gave Kotoko a 2-1 lead.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, continued with their struggles in this season’s league as they shared the spoils with FC Samartex 1996 in a goalless draw game.

The Phobians, who have scored just one goal all season, have now accumulated five points and are hovering around the bottom half of the table.

Despite securing qualification to the group stages of the CAF Champions League, Medeama’s domestic struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 by fellow African campaigners Dreams FC.

Great Olympics were handed their first defeat of the season by Aduana Stars, who secured a 3-1 comeback victory at Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

Emmanuel Antwi scored his second successive goal for Great Olympics, but it was not enough as Isaac Mintah’s brace and Emmuanuel Gyamfi’s solitary strike secured all three points for the “Ogyaa” Boys.

Nsoatreman FC, who have been ruthless at home this season, recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory over Legon Cities, with goals from Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Manaf Umar.

Goals from Augustine Okrah and Cephas Manteye ensured Bechem United recorded their second victory of the season against Berekum Chelsea at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Real Tamale United kicked off week six with a 3-1 away victory over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Bofoakwa Tano secured a crucial point away at Karela United.

Scores at a glance:

Nations FC 2-2 Asante Kotoko

Karela United 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Dreams FC 2-1 Medeama

Hearts 0-0 FC Samartex 1996

Bechem United 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Lions 1-3 RTU

Aduana Stars 3-1 Great Olympics

Nsoatreman 2-0 Legon Cities

GNA

