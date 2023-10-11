KEEA shores up revenue mobilisation

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Oct. 11, GNA – The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly has registered a steady increase in all revenue sources within 32 months.

Rising from GHS 9,023,770.46 of the budgeted GHS11,417,021.00 in 2021, revenue sharply increased to GHS11,533,403.60 from the expected GHS12,576,523.90 in 2022.

The Assembly has, however, mobilised GHS7,432,913.32, representing 52.03 per cent of the anticipated GHS14,286,280.51 in 2023 from Monday, January 2, to Thursday, August 31.

Mr John Mensah, the Municipal Budget Analyst, attributed the feat to some remodelled fee registration measures the Assembly initiated to enhance revenue.

Additionally, an all-encompassing market toll mobilisation drive had been fruitful, with intervention by the Ghana Revenue Authority prosecuting property rate defaulters also yielding positive results for revenue mobilisation, he said.

“I am highly optimistic that given the foregoing measures, among others being adopted by the Assembly, it is likely that we will achieve our IGF target for the year.”

Mr Mensah was speaking at the Draft Composite Budget Hearings in Cape Coast for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region.

The hearing was the final stage of the budget preparation process to solicit inputs from experts and key stakeholders.

Similar forums would be carried out in all 261 MMDAs across the 16 regions from Sunday, October 8, to Saturday, October 21.

He said of the total revenue, the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) also grew significantly from GHS1,182,311.82 out of the budgeted GHS1,298,911.52 in 2021

and further increased to GHS1,217,679.13 from the expected GHS1,414,822.49 in 2022.

The Assembly also mobilised GHS 797,251.42 of the expected GHS1,739,193.43 for 2023, representing 45.84 percent in eight months of the year.

He said for IGF expenditure performance by all departments in 2023, the Assembly had spent GHS 823,608.87 out of the expected GHS1,739,193.43, making 47.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, it used GHS 8,352,083.15 as against GHS14,286,280.51 budgeted expenditure by all revenue funding sources representing 58.46 per cent.

In 2021 it budgeted for GHS11,417,020.56 with an estimated expenditure of GHS 7,714,908.94 but spent GHS 9,987,934.44 from the GHS 12,576,524.00 budgeted for 2022.

For budget programme performance as of August 2023, the Assembly had spent GHS 8,352,083.15 from the GHS 14,285,759.37 earmarked.

The programmes include management and administration, social services delivery, infrastructure delivery and management, economic development, and environment, and sanitation management.

Mr Mensah said of the GHS 968,022.78 received as the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), the Member of Parliament’s component was GHS 351,475.49 whilst the remaining GHS 614,253.70 was for people with disability.

Touching on some key achievements, he mentioned clean-up exercises, pothole patching, resealing works of selected roads, community engagement and sensitization on child protection, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, reproductive rights, and responsible parenting.

The Assembly disbursed LEAP social cash grants to 885 people in 51 communities, managed 98 children and family welfare with direct assistance and linkages with other stakeholders, including family tracing and reunification.

It registered 13 additional people with disability and provided financial assistance to 40 PWDs for education and health.

It also distributed hybrid seeds to farmers, trained farmers on neem seed oil extract, and supported in crop production and animal rearing.

Mr Ebo Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the forum, reiterated the Assembly’s resolve to increasing revenue to augment development.

In collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Assembly had planned to engage stakeholders on the payment of fees to avoid prosecution.

He said the Assembly had collaborated effectively with the GRA to collect property rates, in view of some concerns by key stakeholders regarding the astronomical surge in rates and the dire consequences on businesses.

“How can someone who was paying GHS1,000 as property rate now be paying GHS 20,000? This is too much.”

“So we want to engage to see how best to remedy the situation because we need the hotels to be in business for us to also get revenue for development. It’s a mutual gain,” Mr Appiah explained.

GNA

