Indian police raid journalists’ homes, offices in New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3, (dpa/GNA) – The New Delhi police, has raided homes and offices of journalists from the website NewsClick, taking their phones and laptops, Indian media reported.

The website is known for its criticism of the government.

Investigators allege the raids are related to a New York Times article, according to which the website received money from a rich American, in order to spread “Chinese propaganda.”

NewsClick has denied the allegations.

The country’s political opposition, Indian journalist associations and Amnesty International have criticized the raids.

“These raids are not the first time that the anti-terrorism act is abused to harass and intimidate government critics in India,” Amnesty International wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reporters Without Borders say the freedom of press in India has deteriorated, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

The country ranks 161 out of 180 on the organization’s ranking on freedom of the press.

A few months ago, Indian tax authorities raided offices of the British broadcaster BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai, shortly after the broadcaster released a documentary that was critical of Modi.

