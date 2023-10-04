Liberia’s election body assures transparency of voting process

MONROVIA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua/GNA) — Liberia’s election body, has allayed fears of rigging the results of the forthcoming presidential election in the country, saying it would prove its commitment to the democratic process, by conducting a credible election.

In a statement made available to Xinhua Tuesday, the National Elections Commission (NEC) said, it has put necessary measures in place for the conduct of the elections, vowing the outcome of the votes from the Oct. 10 presidential and legislative elections would be handled in a credible manner.

“The NEC conducts free, fair, inclusive, and credible elections, and the records are available from past elections. For the Oct. 10 general elections, Liberians can rest assured that the NEC will do so as well,” read the statement.

The electoral body said as part of enhancing the transparency of the voting, counting, and tally processes, all candidates, including the independent ones and those from political parties, were expected to send their agents to the 5,890 polling places in the 2,080 precincts to take account of the polling and counting of votes at those polling places.

At the end of polling and counting, agents of candidates and political parties will sign the record of the count, attesting to the accuracy of the process, it added.

GNA

