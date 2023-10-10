Education Ministry launches National Educational Leadership Institute to train leaders

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has launched the National Educational Leadership Institute (NELI), an institute set up to enhance the capacity and skills of leaders in the education sector.

The Institute will provide specialised professional leadership and management development training for individuals holding or intending to hold leadership and management positions in educational institutions across the country.

A total of 400 leaders from all parts of the education sectors had been selected to be trained for the piloting phase for five months beginning November to March 2024.

The participants at the end of their studies would receive Continuous Professional Development points and professional certification in Strategic Leadership.

Dr Adutwum, at the launch, said the Institute would equip participants with the requisite leadership knowledge and skills to bring transformations in their administrative and teaching jobs.

He said the sector needed a new generation of leaders, who could transform their operations to bring about a great change in their working environment and the nation as a whole.

“We are committed to transforming the nation through education and one of the ways to get the requisite results is to get people with good leadership skills to be at the helm of affairs to bring about the change we want,” he added.

Dr Paul Kwadwo Addo, National Coordinator of the Institute, recounted the various preparatory stages and initiatives put in place towards the establishment of the Institute.

He pledged to work hard to ensure that all participants and others who enrolled in the Institute acquired knowledge and skills needed to lead in the transformation of the nation through education.

Dr Charles Yeboah, a representative of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), said the second most important factor in children’s success in school was leadership quality.

“It is, therefore, in order that the day after celebrating teachers across the country we should be here talking about school leadership.”

GNA

