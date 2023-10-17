Ibom Air inaugural flight: a demonstration of the confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry—GACL

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) says the inaugural flight of Ibom Air from Nigeria is a demonstration of the confidence in Ghana’s aviation industry.

Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of GACL, said it was also about the great strides made so far in positioning Ghana as the preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey made this known in a speech read on her behalf by Mr Kwame Otchere Baffour Awuah, Group Executive, Commercial Service, GACL, at the inaugural flight of Ibom Air.

It marks the commencement of commercial operations in Ghana with daily flights on the Lagos/Accra/Lagos route.

“We are extremely happy to have you on board. Your services will undoubtedly offer the travelling public with more options for connectivity between Ghana and Nigeria,” she added.

The Managing Director said that as Operators and Managers of the Kotoka International Airport, GACL was committed to providing smooth facilitation to enable airlines to consistently achieve high on-time departure and arrival performance.

Mrs Djamson-Tettey said this was in line with its mission of providing world-class airport facilities and services for the benefit of its stakeholders.

She expressed the hope that Ibom Air would in turn provide excellent customer service to passengers so that together they could make travelling through Kotoka International Airport a memorable and delightful experience.

Mr George Uriesi, the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, said: “We are thrilled to commence our regional operations today, with the inaugural flight between Lagos and Accra.”

He said this was a significant step for Ibom Air as it expanded its network out of Nigeria and into the African continent.

“With this new route, we aim to enhance connectivity between Nigeria and Ghana, fostering tourism, trade, and tighter economic and cultural ties,” he added.

He said Ibom Air remained committed to delivering exceptional services to our passengers, and “we invite travellers between Nigeria and Ghana to choose Ibom Air and experience the best of our service offering.”

He said the inaugural flight from Lagos to Accra took off at 7:00 am (WAT) on October 17, 2023, offering travellers a new gateway to explore the vibrant West African region.

“This strategic expansion aligns with Ibom Air’s vision “to be a world-class African Regional Airline” by offering passengers an industry-leading travel experience that encompasses schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service,” he said.

He said in future, they expect to do five frequencies, providing excellent customer service to the travelling public.

