I am the best man to beat NDC in 2024 – Kennedy Agyapong

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Oct. 16, GNA – Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership, has rallied delegates of the party to vote for him to lead the party in the next elections.

He touted himself as the best man to beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said he had the experience and capacity to help the NPP to “break the eight”-year political cycle in the country, and that he was better than the other aspirants.

He said this when he addressed some delegates and party supporters, in Takoradi, after he led a health walk on the principal streets of Sekondi-Takoradi, dubbed: “Showdown Walk”.

Mr Agyapong said he was a unifier and one that would mobilise those at the grassroots level to win power for the party in 2024, and implored delegates to vote massively for him in the November 4 delegates conference to lead the party.

He asked the delegates not to be intimidated and coerced to vote for anybody but have the courage to reject any form of inducements that would compromise their choice of flagbearer.

“I am telling you the gospel truth that there is no candidate in NPP that can beat John Mahama and the NDC except Kennedy Agyapong, so be courageous and resist any form of intimidation that will prevent you from voting for me,” he added.

Explaining his vision, he said he would transform Ghana on three carefully chosen pillars: patriotism, honesty and discipline.

Mr Agyapong indicated that he would implement various policies focused on improving on the living standards of the people including, agricultural mechanization and agro-processing, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and engineering drive among others.

On some of his contributions to the party, he said he had resourced some of the constituency offices across the country with pick-up vehicles and other materials needed for their day-to-day activities.

Other achievements he spoke about were “During former President Kufuor’s time, me and my partners negotiated for the establishment of Bui Power Dam and some other current development projects like the Sinohydro ones”.

GNA

