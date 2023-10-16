Education Ministry honours UNESCO Country Representative in Ghana

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Ministry of Education has honoured Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, outgoing Country Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Ghana, for his contributions to education in the country.

Mr Diallo was presented with a gift and a citation.

The citation outlined his achievements and initiatives, which made Ghana an active participant in many global events that UNESCO organised during his tenure.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, commended Mr Diallo for his tenacity, commitment and willingness to go beyond what was expected of him.

“We are very grateful for your support and willingness to do more for Ghana and even more for Africa. Our place in the history of the Ministry of Education now has been seen by all and your contribution was part of it,” he said.

The Minister said he had played significant roles in the Ghanaian education transformation through the inspiration and the technical support to the Ministry.

He expressed gratitude to him for support in ICT integration and facilitation, grants and funding for the education sector.

“The unique development taking place within the Ministry is very significant in the country.

“Your name will forever be remembered by all Ghanaians in the transformation of the country through education,” he said.

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, expressed appreciation to the Education Ministry for creating an enabling environment in his five-year working period in the country.

“Ghana is thriving in various sectors so I urge all to keep working hard for the country to continue shining for the continent,” he said.

Ghana has benefited immensely from the operations of UNESCO for decades.

Mr Diallo, who has been reassigned to Abuja in Nigeria, liaised with the various agencies under Ghana’s Education Ministry to promote development in various initiatives.

As part of UNESCO’s support to the host nation, it assist in policy development and sourcing of grants and other funding to promote critical sectors of the nation’s development agenda.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

