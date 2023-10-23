Hamas-run Health Ministry: Number of Gaza dead exceeds 5,000

Gaza/Tel Aviv, Oct 23, (dpa/GNA) – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip, has risen to 5,087, since the start of the war on October 7, according to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health.

In addition, the ministry in Gaza reported that 15,273 people have been injured.

The Health Ministry in Gaza is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the European Union, and the United States.

The numbers cannot be independently verified at present.



