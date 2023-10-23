Uganda says AIDS deaths down 70 pct in past 12 years

KAMPALA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua/GNA) – Uganda says AIDS-related deaths in the East African country, fell from 56,000 in 2010 to 17,000 in 2022, down nearly 70 percent in 12 years.

“During the past decade, Uganda made tremendous progress in achieving sustained reduction in new HIV infections and HIV incidence, as well as HIV/AIDS-related morbidity and mortality in most population groups,” Daniel Byamukama, who heads HIV prevention at the Uganda AIDS Commission, told a press briefing Monday in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

Uganda AIDS Commission is a government organization, mandated with the provision of oversight and coordination of all HIV/AIDS-related activities in the country.

“In 2022, the country registered 52,000 new HIV infections and 17,000 AIDS-related deaths, compared to 94,000 new infections and 56,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2010,” Byamukama said.At the press briefing Monday, it was announced that the 2nd National HIV and AIDS Symposium will take place on Nov. 14-16 in Kampala.

