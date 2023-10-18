Ga East MCE presents five overlock machines to Abokobi Tailors and Dressmakers Association

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has presented five overlock sewing machines to the Abokobi Tailors’ and Dressmakers’ Association.

The gesture was part of the Assembly’s support towards enhancing the training and employment of unemployed youth in the Municipality.

The MCE was supported by the Presiding Member, Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Nii-Amarh Ashitey, among other Heads of Departments to make the presentation.

Madam Mann, presenting the machines, charged the Association to ensure that the equipment was put to proper and judicious use.

She also appealed to them to encourage their members to pay their fees and levies, since the Assembly depended on such monies to develop the Municipality.

Madam Lucy Ansah, President of the Association, receiving the machines on behalf of the Association expressed gratitude to the MCE for the gesture and for her continued support for them.

She said the machines would go a long way to help them and make work easier and increase their income and urged members of the Association to work hard to support the MCE in her developmental projects for the municipality.

