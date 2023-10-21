GPL: RTU go top temporarily after victory over Accra Lions

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Real Tamale United (RTU) recorded a 3-1 victory over Accra Lions to temporarily go top of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Baba Kushibo, Mohammed Alhassan, and Abdul Aziz ensured RTU secured their third victory of the season, having now accumulated 10 points.

Abdul Rahman Ali’s goal could only serve as consolation for Accra Lions, who recorded their third consecutive loss of the season.

It was a brilliant start for the away side as they went ahead in the sixth minute through Captain Baba Kushibo, who tapped home from close after some poor defensive display from the home side.

Accra Lions have this season been punished for trying to play from the back, and they were once again exposed in the 14th minute after goalkeeper Daniel Afful’s clearance came off Mohammed Alhassan to find the back of the net.

It was a disastrous opening half hour for the Accra Lions, but they seemed a much better side in the late stages of the first but couldn’t pull a goal back.

Accra Lions made a better start to the second half of the game as they dominated play and deservedly pulled one back after a ferocious header from defender Abdul Rahman.

The game was an intriguing one to watch, with both sides playing some good football as scores of spectators applauded their play.

Hopes of a comeback for Accra Lions were dashed after Abdul Aziz scored RTU’s third goal in the 67th minute.

RTU held on to secure all three points despite a late surge of pressure from Accra Lions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

