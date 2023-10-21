First Lady calls for training of Ghanaian health care providers at Merck 10th Luminary   

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Oct 20, GNA-The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Merck Foundation, to train more specialists in Interventional Radiology and Cardiac Anesthesiology to support in filling the gaps in specialist care within Ghana’s health care system.

She made the call at the opening session of the 10th Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2023 held in Mumbai, India.

The two-day conference, held from 18th – 19th October 2023, was attended by other first ladies from Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, The Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Soa Tome and Principe and Zimbabwe.

Also in attendance were high level government officials and scientists from across the world, particularly Africa and Asia.

Mrs Akufo- Addo, thanked Merck Foundation for its support to the various countries, especially Ghana, over the years.

She recalled that in Ghana, the Foundation had partnered the office of the first lady, and the Rebecca Foundation to train key healthcare professionals in various medical specialist fields, from paediatric oncology to fertility and in endocrinology, ensuring that deprived and underserved communities had access to such specialist care.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also applauded the Merck Foundation on the innovative use of art and art forms to reduce stigma and carry out behavioural change in young people.

She said; “In recent years African art forms, especially music has become global. Music especially can be a rallying point for the youth.”

This year marked the 7th anniversary of Merck Foundation and the 11th year since the foundation started undertaking social developmental programmers across Africa and Asia.

During the opening session of the Luminary, members of the Organisation of African First Ladies and Development (OAFLAD) took turns to thank Merck Foundation for the partnership and for contributing immensely to health care delivery in various African countries.

They said the Merck foundation fellowship programme had been instrumental in training healthcare professionals who had gone on to become pioneers in their home countries in various fields from oncology to fertility.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation, commended the African first ladies, for the enduring passion and commitment to the development of the African continent.

She underscored the efforts the OAFLAD members, and their offices put into ensuring the success of various social intervention activities across the continent.

She, agreed to support Ghana to train additional professionals in the requested fields.

On his part, Dr. Frank Stangenberg -Haverkamp the Chair of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, also reiterated the point that African First Ladies were hard at work, making enormous gains in the development of the continent, saying that “it is rewarding working with you in improving healthcare, education and tackling various social challenges.”

In other sessions of the conference, the technical advisors from various African countries discussed with Merck Foundation, its new programmes and activities while the advisors reported on the impact of the partnership in their various countries and how improvements could be made.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

