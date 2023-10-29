GPL: Nsoatreman FC stuns Berekum Chelsea to remain top, Hearts secures away point at Bibiani

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – Week seven of the betPawa Premier League witnessed some surprising results at various league centres.



Nsoatreman FC delivered an outstanding performance to secure a surprising away victory against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



The three points secured by Nsoatreman FC ensured that they maintained their lead at the top with 13 points, a point ahead of second-placed Aduana Stars.



Augustine Okrah’s second-half strike for Bechem United ensured that spoils were shared with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Peter Amidu Acquah gave Kotoko the lead in the 10th minute of the game, but the Porcupine Warriors couldn’t hold on as they dropped points at home.



Hamza Issah’s late strike for Accra Hearts of Oak secured a point away at Bibiani Gold Stars in Saturday’s encounter.



Appiah McCarthy broke the deadlock for the home side in the 87th minute, but Hamza’s first goal for Hearts ensured that spoils were shared.



Great Olympics continued their impressive home run as they beat Nations FC 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Solomon Twene’s 88th-minute strike was enough to give Great Olympics all three points, as they now sit second on the league table.



Accra Lions ended their three-game losing streak with a crucial point away at Bofoakwa Tano in Friday’s encounter.



Daniel Awuni equalised for the away side after Najib Ibrahim gave Bofoakwa an early lead in the game.



There were also wins for Legon Cities, Medeama, and Aduana Stars, who beat RTU 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Results for week seven:



Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bechem United



Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Nsoatreman FC



Heart of Lions 0-0 Karela United



Legon Cities 1-0 Dreams FC



Medeama SC 1-0 FC Samartex 1996



Gold Stars FC 1-1 Hearts of Oak



Great Olympics 1-0 Nations FC



Bofoakwa Tano 1-1 Accra Lions



RTU 1-3 Aduana Stars

GNA

