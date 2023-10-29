betPawa Premier League: Kotoko fails to glitter as Bechem United snatches vital point

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Oct 29, GNA – Asante Kotoko settled for a 1:1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their match week seven fixture against Bechem United, leaving their fans dejected.

The Porcupine Warriors surrendered their early lead after a brilliant start which saw them dominating the early exchanges in front of home fans.

The results left most fans fuming for missing out on the opportunity to take the second spot on the league log if they had won against a team whose away performance this season has been poor.

They could be seen pouring out their frustrations in the stands after the final whistle.

Kotoko started the game on the front foot with a series of incursions into the area of the visitors, but it was Bechem United who made the first attempt at goal in the third minute.

The Porcupines however broke the deadlock six minutes later through Peter Acquah Amidu after a swift free kick.

Richmond Lamptey released the winger who dashed into the box before unleashing a thunderbolt into the roof of the net from close range.

After conceding the opener, Bechem United stepped up their game and raided the goal area of Kotoko with Augustine Okra leading the attack on the right flank.

Their quest to pull parity left spaces behind their midfielders which Kotoko exploited to their advantage occasionally.

As both teams strived to score the next goal the action swung from one end of the field to the other with Kotoko looking more likely to hit the back of the net.

Emmanuel Annor of Bechem United almost fetched the equaliser on the brink of halftime after dancing his way into the six-yard box but his effort was brilliantly saved by Ibrahim Danlad.

Kotoko went into the break with their solitary lead as referee Rustum Senorgbe ended the first half after exhausting two additional minutes.

The Hunters resumed the second half determined to restore parity and got it just eight minutes after restart through Okrah who headed home a beautiful cross from Emmanuel Avornyo.

Avornyo dispossessed an opponent in his own half and ran down the left flank before delivering a tailor-measured cross for Okrah to connect for the equaliser.

As Kotoko raced against time to restore their lead, Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum strengthened his attack by introducing Julius Ofori in place of Kallo Ouattara who was virtually a passenger in the game.

Bechem would however continue to cause problems for the Kotoko backline with Okrah being the tormentor in chief.

Kotoko came into the picture after the 85th minute but all their efforts to secure the three maximum points proved futile as referee Senorgbe brought proceedings to an end.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

