Government lauds British Airways frequency increase, offering more options to Ghanaian travellers

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Government has lauded British Airways (BA) for increasing its frequency to Accra and offering travellers more options with the introduction of the Gatwick-Accra-Gatwick service.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, who was represented by Madam Mabel Sague, Chief Director of the Ministry, said, “We recognize that BA has many options when it comes to air travel and we are honoured that you have chosen to add this new route to your operations.”

Speaking at an inaugural ceremony, the Minister said the government was excited for the decision taken by BA to commence another route Gatwick-Accra-Gatwick to the already Heathrow-Accra-Heathrow route.

Ghanaian passengers travelling from Accra to London now have more convenient direct flight options on BA.

The London-based airline now services Accra’s Kotoka International Airport with 10 weekly flights in response to demand on the London-Accra-London route.

The Airline, effective Sunday, October 29, 2023, has added three more flights to its existing daily London (Heathrow) –Accra –London (Heathrow) service.

The additional flights operate out of London’s Gatwick Airport to Accra, using a Boeing 777, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Offering Ghanaian travellers more choices of flight times and airports.

“This affirms, I believe, BA’s confidence in the growth potential and attractiveness of the aviation sector in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for Africa, Middle East, and South Asia, said that the increase in frequency to 10 on the London-Accra-London route was in response to demand from the market and would result in a capacity increase of 30 per cent.

Gatwick provides Ghanaian expats and UK holidaymakers with an alternative gateway from London and premium customers as well as Gold and Silver Executive Club members can visit the airport’s recently refurbished lounges.

The new service also adds cargo capacity on the route, increasing opportunities for Ghanaian exporters to quickly get perishables and other goods to market through IAG Cargo, the cargo division of the International Airlines Group, British Airways’ parent company.

Throughout its 85 years plus of servicing Accra’s Kotoka International Airport, BA has endeavoured to offer unmatched service on the Accra-London route.

