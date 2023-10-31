GNA commiserates with former Brong Ahafo Regional Manager’s family

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct. 28, GNA – Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Saturday led a delegation to Sunyani to commiserate with the family of the late ‘Opanin’ John Osei-Frempong, a former Brong Ahafo Regional Manager of the Agency.

He was accompanied by Nana Osei Kyeretwie, the current Manager for the area, and staff of the Sunyani Office to the burial service at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Sunyani.

Dignitaries, including Mr Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, were also present to pay their last respect to the deceased and condole with his family.

‘Opanin’ Osei-Frempong began work as a pupil teacher after his secondary education at the Ghana Secondary School in Koforidua and proceeded to the School of Social Work in Accra.

He joined the Department of Social Welfare where he worked for some years, being on postings to Sunyani, Akosombo and Tema.

Inspired by the journalistic and writing skills of his elder brother, O.B Amankwaa, Opanin Osei-Frempong decided to join the inky fraternity to tell Ghana’s story from a realistic perspective.

Consequently, he gained admission to the Ghana Institute of Journalism and upon completion, joined the GNA, where he covered the courts and worked as a sub-editor at the Head Office in Accra.

He was later assigned to the Sunyani Office, developing his writing skills there under the guidance of Mr Owusu Ansah, another accomplished writer and wordsmith.

Throughout his career, ‘Opanin’ Osei-Frempong served in various towns, including Tema, Accra, Sunyani and Tamale, as GNA’s Regional Manager for the Northern and Upper regions.

Eventually, he returned to the Sunyani Office, retiring from active service in 1997, having achieved the highest position of Chief Editor within the Agency.

He traveled extensively, studying in various academic and professional circles, and experienced diverse cultures in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, La Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso to enrich his outlook.

He is survived by three of his seven children.

The Reverend Jonathan Amankwah Oppong, the Second Minister at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, during the burial service, admonished the people to lead exemplary lives and prepare themselves for a meaningful afterlife.

He emphasised the need for every individual, irrespective of his or her religious affiliation, to prepare for eternity and to account to God, the creator of the universe, “our stewardship on earth”.

