By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC)has laid the Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) (Amendment) Instrument, 2023, before Parliament for the creation of the Guan Constituency.

The Constitutional Instrument (CI) was captured in the October 31, 2023, edition of the Order Paper of the House.

The CI, once placed before the House, would take 21 sitting days to be passed into law.

