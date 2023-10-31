Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa confirms robbery attack on Johannesburg branch of The Church of Pentecost

Accra, Oct 31, GNA – Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa has confirmed a robbery attack on the Johannesburg branch of The Church of Pentecost.

The High Commission in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost was robbed at gunpoint and a Deacon of the Church kidnapped during church service on 29 October, 2023.

It said the Mission was working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release of the victim to his family.

“Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” it stated.

The statement said the Mission was advising all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

It said the Mission would update the Community of any further developments related to the case.

GNA

