Gender Ministry engages boys, men on Gender equality, Sexual Reproductive Health Rights

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Oct. 04 GNA – The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has engaged boys and men on Gender equality and Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in Amamomo in Accra.

The programme, which was in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Canadian Government, was to sensitise men and boys to be agents of change in ending Gender inequalities and for SRHR.

Madam Matilda Banfro, the Greater Accra Regional Director, Department of Gender, said since gender equality was a human right and developmental issue, it was imperative for male and females to cooperate to end human rights violations and inequalities amongst them.

She said several international conferences on gender equality had acknowledged the enormous role of men and boys in achieving gender equality.

Madam Banfro called on men and boys to be actively involved in developing and implementing legislation and policies to foster gender equality, and in providing role models to promote gender equality in the family, the workplace and society.

Madam Juliana Abbeyquaye, Acting Eastern Regional Director, Department of Gender, said it was prudent to invest in gender equality for a cohesive society, stressing that it was not a competition, but a collaboration of males and females.

She said to attain gender equality, vices such as Gender Based Violence and child marriage must end, women and men must be empowered and women included in decision-making at all levels of society.

Madam Abbeyquaye urged parents to be good examples of responsible behaviours because children learned from what they saw and heard.

Madam Sheila Serwaa Ayiripe, a Senior Nursing Officer at Accra Metro Health Directorate, said erectile dysfunction was a common issue, which could signal a serious health problem in men.

She said medical conditions or medications including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity, and metabolic syndrome could cause erectile dysfunction.

“These conditions can affect blood flow and nerve function, which are essential for achieving and maintaining an erection, ” Madam Ayiripe stated.

Mr Rees Hakeem Oduro, Deputy Regional Commander, Narcotics Control Commission, Accra, called on the citizenry to provide adequate information on drug trafficking activities in the community to the appropriate authorities.

He encouraged them to organise drug prevention education for the community and refer substance abusers to drug rehabilitation centres for treatment.

GNA

