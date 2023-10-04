Accra Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council inducts new executives

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – The Accra Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council (AADCYC) has inducted four executives to lead the Council for the next two years.

Mr. Augustine Kwame Dagbey, Mr. McDennis Apawu, Ms. Rhodalene Anaba and Mr. Kizito Danso, were sworn into office at a short ceremony in Accra.

An induction mass was held for the new executives at the Catholic Youth Formation Centre at Lashibi in Accra while outgoing officers received certificates for dedicated service.

In his speech, Mr. Augustine Dagbey, the new AADCYC Chairperson, said the executives would respond to the call of service and contribute towards the growth of Catholic youth in the Accra Archdiocese.

He said his tenure would focus on spiritual growth of the youth while using social media as a tool to spread the Catholic faith.

He pleaded with individuals and groups to donate a minibus to facilitate travel and other activities of the association.

Mr Gerald Woode, the past AADCYC chairperson, advised the new leadership to spread the gospel through digital channels, pledging support and counsel to the new administration.

For his part, Fr. Alphonse Bulloro, Youth Chaplain of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, urged the outgoing executives to collaborate with the new executives to ensure progress of the association.

The Accra Archdiocesan Catholic Youth Council plays a vital role in empowering young Catholics and fostering their spiritual growth.

Through various activities and initiatives, the Council aims to create a vibrant and inclusive community for the youth.

GNA

