GBA President urges graduates to live a life of integrity 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 18, GNA – Mr Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President of Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has urged graduates to have and live a life of integrity.

He described integrity as being honest, having strong moral principles and an unwavering commitment to abide by them.

“Integrity goes with trust. As you move through life and navigate through your different professional environments whether as an employee or self-employed running your own business – integrity and trust are non-negotiable if you want to succeed,” he said.

Mr Boafo stated this in his address as the guest speaker at the First Session of the 15th Congratulations of the UPSA for the award of appropriate degrees and diplomas to students who had satisfied the requirements for graduation from the UPSA Law School and the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies.

He said corruption permeated all levels of the public sector and social arrangements; stating that scandals by political, public officers and civil servants and in the private sector were commonplace and noted that there was even the fear that corruption had become normalised.

“We cannot continue like this. Things must change and change we must. I believe that young men and women like you can be a turning point. I look into your faces and I feel hopeful. I believe, and it is possible that some of you will later find yourselves in public and political offices,” he said.

“Hopefully you will change the narrative. Ghana deserves not only men and women with real competences and skills but men and women of real integrity and scruples who would manage the resources of the state to the benefit of the masses.”

The GBA urged the Graduands to start with hardwork and tenacity; saying “the only place that success comes before work is in the dictionary.”

“I need to tell you that this world belongs to people who put in extra work and fight against all odds to get what they desire and dream of.

“Of course, we all have our lofty dreams. We all want to get to the top of our professions and careers.

“However, the reality is that you wouldn’t be given and accomplish anything worthwhile on a silver platter.

“Life will not give you what you want without a fight. You should also be tenacious. You must persevere, for the road to success is full of obstacles. OF course, there will be failures.”

Mr Boafo said every dream or fantasy had a corresponding nightmare.

“Failure in life is very good, for without failure you will not succeed. Failure is the best test of character and fortitude which you will need a large dose of.”

He urged the graduates to embrace hardwork, with a firm resolve and discipline in putting in the hours.

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice Chancellor, UPSA, charged the graduands of the UPSA to keep the University’s values and principles.

This, he noted, would enable them to excel in their chosen careers in life.

Dr Kofi Ohene-Konadu, Chairman, UPSA Gov Council, who chaired the Congratulation on behalf of the Chancellor, advised the graduating students to uphold the good ways of the University always.

He also advised them to take up the spirit of entrepreneurship and to be good ambassadors of the UPSA.

