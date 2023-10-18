Chiefs urged to avoid disputes 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – Nana Kofi Asuoko III, Regent of Botodwina Manso of Wassa Fiase in the Western Regin, has called on chiefs to desist from disputes to ensure the rapid development of their communities.

He said chieftaincy disputes continued to unleash pain, derail development and destroy lives and properties.

Nana Asuoko who is also the General Overseer of the Ascension of Christ Chapel International, made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said the situation also created unnecessary tension conflict and clashes leading to the use of scarce resources by the government to maintain peace and order.

Nana Asuoko said worrisome actions and inactions by some chieftaincy factions which had the tendency to bring about disputes and conflicts should not be fanned and expressed regret that

chiefs as custodians of the value and aspirations of the people were sometimes the source of tension and conflict in the country.

“‘This situation had led to some people disrespecting the chieftaincy institutions, saying that if chieftaincy is to be respected by the politicians, chiefs must themselves live lives worthy of emulation,” he said.

Nana Asuoko asked chiefs to consciously work to contribute to the development and well-being of their people.

He called for voluntarism to be activated in their communities to engender self-help to develop those communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

