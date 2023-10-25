Ga Traditional Council declares suspension of commercial activities on October 28

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Ga Traditional Council has declared suspension of all commercial activities in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, October 28, 2023 as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to the late Ga Mannye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, Queen Mother of the Ga State.

The declaration comes after the Ga Traditional Council took the responsibility of informing the government, traditional rulers, stakeholders and partners in the diaspora.

Mr Ayi Kwei Otoo, Spokesperson of the Ga Traditional council, at a press conference on Tuesday, at the Ga Mantse Palace said the Asafo companies would patrol major market centres to ensure the closure of all shops to prevent commercial activities.

He said those who defied the order would be punished accordingly to a yet to be determined mode of punishment for victims, which will be discussed at the presence of the Ga Traditional council after the funeral activities.

He discounted the three-day suspension of commercial activities, emphasising that the suspension would be only on Saturday 28 October.

Mr Otoo said the Motor Traffic Transport Department (MTTD) would help manage traffic during the funeral period to prevent congestion.

He advised parents to be vigilant and ensure the safety of their children during this period of mourning as some individuals will take advantage during this sensitive times.

Mr Sylvester Jude Kpakpo Parker Allotey, Member of the Funeral Committee, said the funeral would start from Tuesday, October 24 to Sunday 29, 2023 beginning with the Asafo companies parading the streets of Accra firing knockouts.

He said on Wednesday, October 25, market women would present food stuffs to the Ga Traditional Council from 1300 hours. This would be followed by a cultural display of music, dance and storytelling by the Asafo companies.

Friday, October 27, there will be a vigil at the Ga Mantse Palace, North Kaneshie, which would start in the morning with a firing display of fireworks by the Asafo companies at 0600 hours, while the clergy would be at the Ga Mantse Palace for a repost of the Ga Mannye stool.

Mr Allotey said on Saturday, October 28, would commence at the Ga Mantse Palace with an inter denominational burial service across the Ga State which will start from 0900 to 1100 hours.

The final funeral rites, which is the thanks giving service, will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church. Other Traditional rights will continue after the service, he added.

Addressing recent speculations concerning the funeral, he stated that the funeral would proceed as planned and it would be a celebration of the remarkable legacy and contribution of the late Queen Mother to the Ga State and the Nation.

“The funeral will proceed and there will be no hindrance”, he added.

The late Queen Mother of the Ga state died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at age 88.

