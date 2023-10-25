Akosombo Dam Spillage: MP supports Assuogyaman constituency with relief items

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) of Assuogyaman Constituency, has led the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to visit displaced persons in Kudikope which were badly affected by the dam spillage.

Mr Nyarko supported with Ghc10,000 at various communities he visited to augment the items presented through the party by the former President.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the MP lauded the unity, resilience, communal spirit and oneness shown by the affected communities and called on them to lend a

hand of support to their compatriots in the worst hit surrounding areas.

The Assuogyaman MP reiterated his earlier call for the officials of the Volta River Authority to collaborate with relevant bodies such as his outfit to build a credible database on the affected communities to facilitate the distribution of the necessaries of life.

He appealed to all organisations and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to aid the affected constituencies within the enclave to save lives, properties, livelihoods and restore hope.

It said Mr Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC expressed the sympathy of former President John Dramani Mahama and implored the communities to be more united in these difficult times.

According to him, the donations were at the behest of the former President who has not relented in his efforts at organising more relief items to support the many Ghanaians whose livelihoods have been shattered by the calamity.

The statement said he further indicated that the gesture is a demonstration of NDC’s unfailing love for all persons in Ghana regardless of their political inclinations.

Kofi Ajaklo, a resident of Kudikope, described the gesture of the former President, the MP and the leadership of the NDC as ‘appropriate’ and worthy of emulation by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

“This is a difficult time for us as Ghanaians so we expect leadership to go beyond politics and see the need to save us from our predicament since we are all Ghanaians”.

Meanwhile, the party’s hefty donations targeted all affected constituencies in the enclave where the Volta Lake takes its course, the statement added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

