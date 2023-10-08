Full scale emergency simulation exercise to be  conducted at KIA on Oct. 12, 2023

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces in collaboration with the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will conducted a full-scale emergency simulation exercise on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at Kotoka International Airport between the hours of 0800 to 1200 noon.

The exercise code-named ‘’Operation Ogboole 2023,’’ will simulate a Mass Casualty Evacuation, involving an Airplane crash into the sea, offshore the Osu landing beach.

A notice issued by GACL and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Exercise would test the draft Harmonized Standard Operating Procedures (HSOP) for Maritime Incidents Response at the Maritime Operations Centres and the Emergency Operating Procedures at Kotoka International Airport.

It will, among other things, help Maritime Stakeholders improve their Response Capacity in addressing Maritime incidents, enhance interoperability and Inter-Agency collaboration between State Institutions.

The Airport Company assured the public that there would be minimal interruptions to Airport Operations during the period of the exercise and solicited the cooperation of the public in making the exercise a success.

