FOMWAG organises fund-raising event to construct school complex

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – The Federation of Muslim Women in Ghana(FOMWAG) has organized a fund-raising event to help construct a school complex for the Muslim community in Ghana at Achiaman.

The event, which was held at the Central Mosque, Kanda, witnessed members of the association, prominent members of the Muslim community and the public make donations towards the construction of the school complex.

Hajia Dr. Fatimatu Sulemana, a founding member of FOMWAG, said the construction of the school complex was long overdue since the association procured the land for the project eleven years ago.

She said the project was at the foundation stage and that there was continuous encroachment on the land.

She said funds were urgently needed to complete the project owing to the incessant encroachment on the proposed land to be used for the construction of the school.

The fundraising event, she said, was about the future of Muslim girls, owing to the role the school would play in increasing literacy in the Muslim community and eliminating stereotypes against Muslim women.

Explaining the features of the school complex project, Architect Awudu Adam indicated that $ 5 million was required to complete the project.

The project, he said, was made up of 12 components, including an administration block, staff quarters, a mosque, a school, a library and other facilities.

He said the concept of the project was based on the standardized model schools for the Muslim community and on the tenets of the Islamic faith.

He also reiterated the urgent need for funds to fence the wall due to the encroachment on the land.

Mr. Umar Sanda, Former Ambassador of Ghana to Egypt and former Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, urged FOMWAG to engage benevolent international organizations to finance some of their charitable projects.

His remark was premised on the fact that most of the charitable projects in the country were financed by international agencies and organizations.

Hajia Aisha Khidir, an Educationist, Founder and Director, Iqra Educational Centre of Schools, has urged Muslim girls not to compromise their faith in the pursuit of secular education.

The compromise, she bemoaned, included attempts to compel Muslims to change their faith, issues regarding dressing, periods of prayers, inappropriate interaction with the opposite sex and self-identity.

Dr. Haruna Zagoon Sayeed, a lecturer at the University of Ghana, emphasised the role of charitable acts and voluntarism in the development of the Muslim community.

He bemoaned the self-centred approach relating to the socio-economic development in the community.

He called for the necessary sacrifices to be made to ensure that the project was realized.

GNA

