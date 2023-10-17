Schools must create enabling environment for girls to share problems 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Oct. 17, GNA – Madam Gifty Asiedu, Director for Girls’ Education, Ghana Education Service, has urged school authorities, especially public schools, to create an accommodative and enabling environment that encourages girls to share their problems.

She noted that often, girls shared their challenges with their friends because there was no adult ready to listen to them and guide them.

The Director said that had led to many of such vulnerable girls dropping out of school because they felt neglected and not belonging.

Madam Asiedu said this at an event to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child organised by the Ghana Reads Initiative with support from e-Ananse Library and Adwinsa Publications.

The event also commemorated Accra’s accomplishment in hosting the World Book Capital.

The event saw girls of the Osu Presbyterian Preparatory School taking through reading and writing lessons.

Madam Asiedu urged teachers to embrace their pupils as their own and guide them through their stay in school.

“Belongingness is key to addressing challenges affecting girl child education. The teachers should be seen as role models their pupils can confide in,” she reiterated.

Mrs Tina Aforo, Board Chairperson, Ghana Reads Initiative, advised pupils to cultivate the habit of reading to make them creative.

“Let the books be your friend, don’t only read to pass your exams, but read outside your textbooks,” she said.

The International Girl Child Day is an annual global observance dedicated to recognising and empowering girls around the world.

The Day focuses on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

GNA

