Duakwa Chief appeals for reconstruction of roads at Agona East

By James Esuon

Agona Duakwa (C/R), Oct 17, GNA – Nana Kojo Amoakwa V, the Krontihene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has expressed worry over the poor road networks in the Agona East District of the Central Region, which is impeding the smooth transportation of goods and services.

He said some portions of the road were so bad that drivers always complained of breakdown of their vehicles, and appealed to the authorities for reconstruction to facilitate economic activities in the area.

At a durbar to climax the 2023 Annual Akwambo Festival of chiefs and people Agona Duakwa, Nana Amoakwa mentioned the roads to include Agona Duakwa and Mankrong-Junction, Duakwa town roads, Akim Oda and Agona Swedru.

He said construction work on the Duakwa/Mankrong-Junction road started in 2016 by the NDC-led government but was abandoned after they lost power and the NPP was yet to complete it.

He complained about the heap of insults from drivers and commuters on the chiefs for their failure to pressure the government to construct the roads.

“I’m passionately appealing to any political party that will win Election 2024 to factor the rehabilitation of the roads into it’s development agenda to maintain the peace and security of the area,” Nana Amoakwa said.

The cardinal point of the 2023 festival was to raise funds to complete the four million Ghana cedis community centre to enhance development, he said.

It was also focused on motivating the youth to channel their resources and energy into supporting development projects in the town.

The Chief called on the youth to take advantage of the new educational policy of the Government to further their education to enable them to become responsible adults in future.

Mrs Janet Odei Paintsil, the Agona East District Chief Executive, said the government had undertaken numerous policies and pragrammes to benefit the people.

These include schools and health facilities undertaken by the Assembly to promote quality healthcare delivery and education, she said, and that the government was working towards completing the abandoned road projects.

Professor Kojo Yankah, the Founder and President of the African University College of Communication, who presided, advised Ghanaians against engaging in divisive politics as it retarded progress and development.

He was unhappy that contemporary politics was causing serious disaffection among the people with some refusing to participate in communal labour, based on political affiliations.

Prof Yanka called on the chiefs to take bold steps to unite and conscientise their people to be development conscious and eschew divisive politics.

They must not exert pressure on members of parliament, because lawmakers did not construct road, he noted, but join traditional leaders to lobby the government to do so.

He, however, urged the people to pay their taxes promptly for the government to build hospitals, schools and roads to promote quality living for all.

The function was attended by Mr Kwesi Ahwoi, a former Ambassador to South Africa and Minister of the Interior under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration, and Mr Ben Mensah, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Agona West among other dignitaries.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area and his divisional and sub-chiefs graced the occasion.

